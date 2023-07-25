Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 9, 2014

    New Starship Models Taking Flight Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek The Official Starships Collection, to celebrate the launch of it collection in Canada, has released a new image that shows highlights of the first 30 ships in the series. Plans for the next year are almost complete and The Official Starships Collection just now confirmed that issues 41 to 50 will include the Enterprise-C, the Negh'var and, as a special 50th issue celebration, Matt Jefferies' original Starship Enterprise.

    Visit the website www.startrek-starships.com for more information and check back with StarTrek.com for regular updates.

