Published Jul 31, 2015
New Star Trek-Themed Hobby Board Games
New Star Trek-Themed Hobby Board Games
A series of Star Trek-themed hobby boardgames that span the galaxy and beyond is on the way via Gale Force Nine, the premier gaming accessory company producing counters, markers, tokens, templates and terrains for use with many popular miniature games. The Star Trek hobby board games will be released in the summer of 2016, with details to come in the following weeks.
“We are both humbled and excited to add to the legacy of Star Trek,” John-Paul Brisigotti, CEO of the Battlefront Group, told StarTrek.com. “Building on the great history and depth of Star Trek, the team at Gale Force Nine are creating a compelling game system that will explore all corners of the universe and bring gamers and fans alike into the world of Star Trek like nothing that’s come before.”Fans can learn more at startrek.gf9games.com and can follow the game's development on Facebook at www.facebook.com/galeforcenine.