New Star Trek-Themed Hobby Board Games

“We are both humbled and excited to add to the legacy of Star Trek,” John-Paul Brisigotti, CEO of the Battlefront Group, told StarTrek.com. “Building on the great history and depth of Star Trek, the team at Gale Force Nine are creating a compelling game system that will explore all corners of the universe and bring gamers and fans alike into the world of Star Trek like nothing that’s come before.”Fans can learn more at startrek.gf9games.com and can follow the game's development on Facebook at www.facebook.com/galeforcenine.