NEW: Star Trek Ships of the Line

While every captain has wished that their starship could be outfitted in the same manner as the sailing ship H.M.S. Beagle—without weapons—that proved untenable. From the start, Starfleet realized that each vessel, due to the limited range of the early warp engines, must be able to stand alone against any attack. Thus arose the idea, taken from the days of wooden sailing ships, that every Starfleet vessel must stand as a ship of the line. Through the actions of their captains and crews, countless starships have taken on that role. Here we remember some of those ships and their heroic crews."

Star Trek: Ships of the Line (2014 Edition) is edited by Doug Drexler and Margaret Clark and features text by Michael Okuda. It will be available on October 28 for $30 in the U.S. and $36 in Canada. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about pre-ordering the book.