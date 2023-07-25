Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 19, 2012

    New Star Trek Mounted Memories Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Mounted Memories, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of celebrity collectibles, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with a line of TNG framed plaques, matted photos and framed presentations. Among the products available are a limited-edition framed presentation that measures 23x27 inches and features photographs of the TNG crew as well as the TNG logo laser-cut into the matting. The framed presentation is one of a limited edition of 2,012 and comes complete with a certificate of authenticity.

    Other products include four unique plaques, each in full color with sublimated metal images in crystal-clear detail. Two of the plaques depict the Enterprise crew, while one depicts the Enterprise NCC-1701-D and the other includes images of both the crew and the Enterprise. Lastly, there are four different matted, ready-for-framing photographs. Each photo – three of the TNG crew, one of the Enterprise-D -- measures 8x10 inches and has been stylishly framed to 11x14 inches.

    The photos are priced at $12.99 each, while the plaques range from $29.99-$49.99 and the limited-edition presentation sells for $149.99.

    See the complete line at the StarTrek.com Store.

