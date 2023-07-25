New Star Trek Mounted Memories Now Available

Mounted Memories, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of celebrity collectibles, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with a line of TNG framed plaques, matted photos and framed presentations. Among the products available are a limited-edition framed presentation that measures 23x27 inches and features photographs of the TNG crew as well as the TNG logo laser-cut into the matting. The framed presentation is one of a limited edition of 2,012 and comes complete with a certificate of authenticity.

Other products include four unique plaques, each in full color with sublimated metal images in crystal-clear detail. Two of the plaques depict the Enterprise crew, while one depicts the Enterprise NCC-1701-D and the other includes images of both the crew and the Enterprise. Lastly, there are four different matted, ready-for-framing photographs. Each photo – three of the TNG crew, one of the Enterprise-D -- measures 8x10 inches and has been stylishly framed to 11x14 inches.

The photos are priced at $12.99 each, while the plaques range from $29.99-$49.99 and the limited-edition presentation sells for $149.99.

