New Star Trek: Live in Concert Dates

Star Trek Live In Concert, which features screenings of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Michael Giacchino’s scores, has been crisscrossing the world for more than a year, and now StarTrek.com can reveal that Star Trek Live In Concert is confirmed to touch down in a new group of American cities between June and November, including just-added performances in San Francisco.Tickets are on sale now for the following events:

June 19, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertNashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville, TNPurchase TicketsTwitter

July 11, 2015Star Trek: Into Darkness Live in ConcertSan Diego SymphonyEmbarcadero Marina Park SouthSan Diego, CAPurchase TicketsTwitter

July 16, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertSan Francisco SymphonyDavies Symphony HallSan Francisco, CAPurchase TicketsTwitter

July 17, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertSan Francisco SymphonyDavies Symphony HallSan Francisco, CAPurchase TicketsTwitter

July 18, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertCincinnati PopsTaft TheatreCincinnati, OHPurchase TicketsTwitter

August 1, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertNational SymphonyWolf Trap Center for Performing ArtsVienna, VAPurchase TicketsTwitterAugust 22, 2015 Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertPacific Symphony Verizon Wireless AmphitheaterIrvine, CAPurchase TicketsTwitterOctober 17, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertGrand Rapids SymphonyDeVos Performance HallGrand Rapids, MIPurchase TicketsTwitterNovember 28, 2015Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertOmaha SymphonyHolland CenterOmaha, NEPurchase TicketsTwitter

June 9-10, 2016Star Trek (2009): Live in ConcertKansas City SymphonyKauffman CenterKansas City, MOPurchase TicketsTwitter

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about performances in additional cities and countries. And visit StarTrekConcerts.com for ticket information and the latest tour schedule.