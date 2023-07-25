Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 26, 2015

    New Star Trek Laptop Bag and Fanny Pack

    New Star Trek Laptop Bag and Fanny Pack

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Coop has just unveiled two new Star Trek-themed products -- and StarTrek.com has photographs of and details about the items. First up is a Star Trek Uniform Laptop Bag, which is exactly what it sounds like: a faux leather laptop bag inspired by the Star Trek uniform. It features a custom delta metal rivet, custom Star Trek lining and a padded interior that fits up to a 13" laptop or tablet. There are also extra interior pockets and pen holders. The uniform laptop bag comes in red, blue and gold, and it measures 14" H x 3.5" W x 2.75." It costs $49.95.



    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    The Coop Shop

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top