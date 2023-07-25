New Star Trek Laptop Bag and Fanny Pack

The Coop has just unveiled two new Star Trek-themed products -- and StarTrek.com has photographs of and details about the items. First up is a Star Trek Uniform Laptop Bag, which is exactly what it sounds like: a faux leather laptop bag inspired by the Star Trek uniform. It features a custom delta metal rivet, custom Star Trek lining and a padded interior that fits up to a 13" laptop or tablet. There are also extra interior pockets and pen holders. The uniform laptop bag comes in red, blue and gold, and it measures 14" H x 3.5" W x 2.75." It costs $49.95.