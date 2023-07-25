Published Mar 21, 2013
New Star Trek Into Darkness Posters Revealed
If you love Easter Eggs, then Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot delivered big time with the latest Star Trek Into Darkness international trailers. How so? Slipped into a different spot in each of the international trailers was a URL that revealed the newest Star Trek Into Darkness poster… in the language of that country’s movie trailer. Did you spot any of the URLs? While you answer that – or go searching for the URLs – check out the posters below.