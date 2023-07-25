Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 21, 2013

    New Star Trek Into Darkness Posters Revealed

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you love Easter Eggs, then Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot delivered big time with the latest Star Trek Into Darkness international trailers. How so? Slipped into a different spot in each of the international trailers was a URL that revealed the newest Star Trek Into Darkness poster… in the language of that country’s movie trailer. Did you spot any of the URLs? While you answer that – or go searching for the URLs – check out the posters below.

