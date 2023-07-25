Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 10, 2013

    New Star Trek Into Darkness Photos

    New Star Trek Into Darkness Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    New photos from Star Trek Into Darkness have been released in this week’s Entertainment Weekly cover story about the Star Trek (2009) sequel and the movie's iPhone and Android app. So, just in case you haven’t seen them, here they are. And, surely you agree with us that the best of the bunch is the one of Benedict Cumberbatch as John Harrison… surrounded by a group of likely doomed red shirts. They have to be doomed, right? Isn’t that a rule?

    Get the Entertainment Weekly issue and collectible covers at EW.com.

    And get the free Star Trek Into Darkness app in the United States and Canada for iOS and Android at Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top