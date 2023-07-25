Published Feb 10, 2013
New Star Trek Into Darkness Photos
New photos from Star Trek Into Darkness have been released in this week’s Entertainment Weekly cover story about the Star Trek (2009) sequel and the movie's iPhone and Android app. So, just in case you haven’t seen them, here they are. And, surely you agree with us that the best of the bunch is the one of Benedict Cumberbatch as John Harrison… surrounded by a group of likely doomed red shirts. They have to be doomed, right? Isn’t that a rule?
Get the Entertainment Weekly issue and collectible covers at EW.com.
And get the free Star Trek Into Darkness app in the United States and Canada for iOS and Android at Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.