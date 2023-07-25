New Star Trek Into Darkness Photos

New photos from Star Trek Into Darkness have been released in this week’s Entertainment Weekly cover story about the Star Trek (2009) sequel and the movie's iPhone and Android app. So, just in case you haven’t seen them, here they are. And, surely you agree with us that the best of the bunch is the one of Benedict Cumberbatch as John Harrison… surrounded by a group of likely doomed red shirts. They have to be doomed, right? Isn’t that a rule?