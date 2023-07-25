New Series To Stream Weekly, Debut in January

The new Star Trek series will debut in January, 2017 on CBS All Access and stream as a weekly series. CBS President Les Moonves made the revelations on Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. The new information comes just a day after CBS TV Studios confirmed that the upcoming Trek series will begin filming this fall in Toronto, Canada.The new Star Trek series, from CBS Television Studios, has Bryan Fuller on board as producer/show runner, Nicholas Meyer as consulting producer, and Eugene Roddenberry and Trevor Roth as co-executive producers. In the U.S., a special premiere episode will air on the CBS Television Network and all subsequent first-run episodes will be available exclusively on CBS All Access. The series will also be available on television stations and platforms in other countries around the world.