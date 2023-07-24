Revisiting Nichelle Nichols' NASA/SOFIA Mission

This article was originally published on October 2, 2015.

On September 30, NASA updated its site with a story about Nichelle Nichols flying along with educators on NASA's September 15th Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) Observatory.

StarTrek.com covered the event in detail at the time, but the NASA story offers additional details, as well as new photos and a video, and so we thought we'd share it with our readers. Behold and enjoy!

On Sept. 15, five educators participating in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program, boarded the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), and boldly went where no ambassadors have gone before – into the stratosphere with Nichelle Nichols, actress, cultural icon, and science advocate.