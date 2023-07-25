Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 13, 2017

    New Personal Elevator Resembles Trek's Turbolift

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The future is now. Yes, once again, Star Trek's sci-fi has influenced present-day reality. The latest example is a little something called the Lifestyle Home Elevator, a rectangular, futuristic-looking private elevator powered by hydraulics in the guide leg. It most definitely resembles a turbolift, right?

    According to its British manufacturer, Terry Lifts, the Lifestyle Home Lift is ideal for "when stairs become too much," enabling the user to stay in their own home rather than have to relocate. Deck 42, please.

