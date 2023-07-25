New Patrol Escort

Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class
Star Trek Online has released the new Patrol Escorts, envisioned as escorts with an engineering bent. The Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class improves on those original designs with greatly improved Bridge Officer seating, a 5th Tactical Console slot, and additional aft firepower that will give Tempest captains new options in combat.
The Tempest comes equipped with a Nadion Saturation Bomb console. Firing the Nadion Saturation Bomb lays down a string of explosive fire that strafes between the ship and its target and then continues to detonate past the target. Any enemy ships caught in the explosions will take severe damage. After detonation, an intense Nadion Radiation Field lingers in space, creating a deadly hazard for enemies. The Nadion Saturation Bomb console may be equipped in any console slot of any Patrol Escort.
The Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class also comes with the Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun. This unique dual cannon is set up to fire on targets in the rear 90 degree arc of the Patrol Escort, and defaults to the Rapid Fire I firing mode. Like other cannons, the Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun can be modified by Scatter Volley and higher rank Rapid Fire bridge officer abilities. The Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun is fused to its own slot and does not fill one of the ships three aft weapons slots. It cannot be removed.*
The Patrol Escort Refit comes with the new Tempest class costume by default. As a Patrol Escort, it can also use costume parts from the Dervish, Gryphon and Hermes class costumes. If you have already unlocked the Maelstrom costume, it will also be available to you. Purchasing the Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class will unlock the Tempest costume for all Patrol Escorts.
Minimum Rank: Vice AdmiralCost: 2,500 ZenHull Strength: 31,500Shield Modifier: 0.95Crew: 200Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 (4*) AftDevice Slots: 2Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander UniversalConsole Modifications: 5 Tactical, 2 Engineering, 2 ScienceBase Turn Rate: 16 degrees per secondImpulse Modifier: 0.2+15 Power to WeaponsCan Load CannonsNadion Saturation Bomb consoleFused Aft Tempest Tail Gun
Fleet Patrol Escort Refit: Maelstrom Class
There is currently a Fleet Patrol Escort available in the in-game ship store if you have a Tier 1 Fleet Shipyard. That ship will be retired and no longer available. It will be replaced with the new Fleet Patrol Escort Refit. Like all Fleet ships, the Fleet Patrol Escort Refit enjoys additional HP and shields, as well as a bonus console slot – in this case, a 3rd Engineering console slot. The Fleet Patrol Escort does not come with the Nadion Saturation Bomb console item, but it does come equipped with a 4th aft weapon slot, fused with the Aft Tempest Tail Gun.
The new Fleet Patrol Escort Refit will come with Maelstrom class costume by default. It can also use costume parts from the Dervish, Gryphon and Hermes classes costumes. Purchasing the Fleet Patrol Escort Refit: Maelstrom Class will unlock the Maelstrom costume for all Patrol Escorts.
Minimum Rank: Vice AdmiralFleet Shipyard Requirement: Tier 1Cost: 5 Fleet Modules (1 Fleet Module if you already own the Patrol Escort Refit) plus Fleet CreditsHull Strength: 34,700Shield Modifier: 01.045Crew: 200Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 Aft*Device Slots: 2Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander UniversalConsole Modifications: 5 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 2 ScienceBase Turn Rate: 16 degrees per secondImpulse Modifier: 0.2+15 Power to WeaponsCan Load CannonsFused Aft Tempest Tail Gun
Note: all stats are subject to change.
Al “Captain Geko” RiveraLead DesignerStar Trek Online
