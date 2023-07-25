New Patrol Escort

The Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class also comes with the Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun. This unique dual cannon is set up to fire on targets in the rear 90 degree arc of the Patrol Escort, and defaults to the Rapid Fire I firing mode. Like other cannons, the Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun can be modified by Scatter Volley and higher rank Rapid Fire bridge officer abilities. The Aft-Firing Tempest Tail Gun is fused to its own slot and does not fill one of the ships three aft weapons slots. It cannot be removed.*

The Patrol Escort Refit comes with the new Tempest class costume by default. As a Patrol Escort, it can also use costume parts from the Dervish, Gryphon and Hermes class costumes. If you have already unlocked the Maelstrom costume, it will also be available to you. Purchasing the Patrol Escort Refit: Tempest Class will unlock the Tempest costume for all Patrol Escorts.

Minimum Rank: Vice AdmiralCost: 2,500 ZenHull Strength: 31,500Shield Modifier: 0.95Crew: 200Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 (4*) AftDevice Slots: 2Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander UniversalConsole Modifications: 5 Tactical, 2 Engineering, 2 ScienceBase Turn Rate: 16 degrees per secondImpulse Modifier: 0.2+15 Power to WeaponsCan Load CannonsNadion Saturation Bomb consoleFused Aft Tempest Tail Gun

Fleet Patrol Escort Refit: Maelstrom Class

There is currently a Fleet Patrol Escort available in the in-game ship store if you have a Tier 1 Fleet Shipyard. That ship will be retired and no longer available. It will be replaced with the new Fleet Patrol Escort Refit. Like all Fleet ships, the Fleet Patrol Escort Refit enjoys additional HP and shields, as well as a bonus console slot – in this case, a 3rd Engineering console slot. The Fleet Patrol Escort does not come with the Nadion Saturation Bomb console item, but it does come equipped with a 4th aft weapon slot, fused with the Aft Tempest Tail Gun.