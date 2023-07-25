Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 12, 2015

    New Original Series Tee Collection Debuts

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Trevco Sportswear, which makes some of the sharpest Star Trek t-shirts in the galaxy, has just unveiled a new quintet of unique Original Series-inspired designs.

    All of the t-shirts are available now in a variety of colors and sizes, and are priced in the $20 range. The Kirk-Spock, Spock and Kirk shirts are made of 100% cotton, while the sublimated shirts are made of 100% polyester. They can be purchased from such online retailers as Seventimessix.com, 2behip.com, Art.com and Dorkees.com, as well as Amazon marketplace sellers.

