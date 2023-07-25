Published Nov 21, 2013
New Official Star Trek Starships Collection Ships Unveiled
New Official Star Trek Starships Collection Ships Unveiled
The next ships in the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection have just been released. So now is your chance to be among the first people to check out the incredible detail of the U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656, the infamous Klingon K'Tinga-class battlecruiser and, of course, the U.S.S. Excelsior NCC-2000. Click through to the Official Star Trek Starships page and spin these ships around to see every angle of each model.
The Official Starships Collection is available at selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about these models and others.