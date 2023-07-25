Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Nov 21, 2013

    New Official Star Trek Starships Collection Ships Unveiled

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The next ships in the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection have just been released. So now is your chance to be among the first people to check out the incredible detail of the U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656, the infamous Klingon K'Tinga-class battlecruiser and, of course, the U.S.S. Excelsior NCC-2000. Click through to the Official Star Trek Starships page and spin these ships around to see every angle of each model.

    The Official Starships Collection is available at selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about these models and others.

