    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 13, 2013

    New Kirk And Gorn Quogs Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The latest Star Trek quogs from National Gallery are available now. First, there’s a comically menacing Gorn quog, with the Gorn charging right at you. Beneath him are the words “Bring on the Gorn.” The second piece is a Kirk quog, which depicts the good captain sitting in his captain’s chair, smirk on his face and Tribbles all around him. Beneath Kirk and the Tribbles, it reads “Our species can only survive if we have obstacles to overcome.”

    The illustrative art prints -- each of which measures 8”x8” -- come mounted, bagged, with backing board and a certificate of authenticity. The set costs $35, with free shipping (in the U.K.). Click HERE to purchase.

