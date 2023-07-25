New Issue of Official Trek Magazine Out Now

Issue #59 of The Official Star Trek Magazine continues their celebration of 50 years of Star Trek with an interview with Sandy Gimpel, the actress who played Trek’s first-ever alien menace in The Original Series' television debut episode, “The Man Trap.” Staying in the 60s, the magazine gives credit to the NBC insiders who kept Star Trek on air: NBC exec Mort Werner and Jean Messerschmidt, Director of NBC’s Standards and Practices team.

In an issue packed with fascinating interviews, Alexander Siddig talks candidly about how he grew up playing Dr. Julian Bashir on Deep Space Nine, and Tony Todd discusses his guest appearances as Klingons. Fans will also find out from Kirstie Alley why she didn’t make it back for more adventures as Saavik after The Wrath of Khan.