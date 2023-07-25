Published Sep 8, 2015
New IDW Trek Comics Out on Wednesday
IDW Publishing will close out the summer with several new Star Trek comic books, and StarTek.com has the scoop. Up first is Star Trek/Green Lantern #3 (of 6), written by Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez handling the art and Tony Shasteen tackling cover honors. In the issue, the galaxy explodes in a Lantern-fueled war between the Federation and its enemies. Captain Kirk and the ring-bearing crew of the Enterprise must join forces with Hal Jordan to prevent the loss of entire civilizations... as the identity of the villain behind it all is revealed. Star Trek/Green Lantern #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the look out for a Garry Brown variant cover; there's one for every issue, forming one giant image.
Next, there's Star Trek New Visions: The Survival Equation, from photo-manipulator John Byrne. Here's the IDW synopsis: "Andrea, Ruk, Exo III — names that conjure grim memories for James Kirk. What, then, happens when the killer androids start showing up by the dozen? Plus, a special guest star who’s bound to surprise!" The Survival Equation runs 48 pages and costs $7.99.
