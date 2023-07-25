New IDW Trek Comics Out on Wednesday

IDW Publishing will close out the summer with several new Star Trek comic books, and StarTek.com has the scoop. Up first is Star Trek/Green Lantern #3 (of 6), written by Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez handling the art and Tony Shasteen tackling cover honors. In the issue, the galaxy explodes in a Lantern-fueled war between the Federation and its enemies. Captain Kirk and the ring-bearing crew of the Enterprise must join forces with Hal Jordan to prevent the loss of entire civilizations... as the identity of the villain behind it all is revealed. Star Trek/Green Lantern #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the look out for a Garry Brown variant cover; there's one for every issue, forming one giant image.