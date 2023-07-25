New IDW Comic Series Debuts Tomorrow

It's here... or it will be tomorrow. It is STAR TREK #1 from IDW Publishing. STAR TREK #1 -- a bold new envisioning of "Where No Man Has Gone Before" -- is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and Issue #1 covers by Tim Bradstreet and David Messina. STAR TREK #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. In addition to the covers by Bradstreet (color by Grant Goleash) and Messina (color by Giovanna Niro), fans should be on the lookout for four rare photo covers, which, when placed side by side comprise a cast photo, as well as an even harder-to-come-by STAR TREK #1 signed by Roberto Orci and Johnson.

Star Trek (2009) fans know that the film's story altered the Trek universe as we know it, introducing an exciting new timeline that presented an endless variety of story possibilities that will be explored further in the next Star Trek feature. STAR TREK #1 kicks of IDW's new, ongoing monthly comic book series entitled STAR TREK that will be produced under the creative direction of Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci and feature the cast and characters from Star Trek (2009), as well as fresh threats and previously unseen characters.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the STAR TREK comic book series.