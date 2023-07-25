New Gucci Campaign Inspired by Star Trek

In a press release, Gucci stated, "As revealed on Instagram in April in a series of videos intercepted from the furthest reaches of our solar system, this season the collection is transported to a parallel universe where a mixed cast of humanoids, aliens, robots and earthlings unite for the Gucci invasion from a galaxy far, far away. Human characters interact with extra-terrestrial creatures and dinosaurs on Earth and are then beamed up to surreal, psychedelic outer-space landscapes and trippy spaceship interiors, creating wild and fantastical compositions."

In addition to Michele as creative director and Luchford as photographer/director, Gucci's Fall/Winter 2017 advertising campaign has been realized by art director Christopher Simmonds, hair stylist Paul Hanlon and makeup artist Yadim Carranza.

Keep an eye out for the #gucciandbeyond hashtag to see more.