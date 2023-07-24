New Ground: How The Love Between A Father And A Son Taught Me About Family On Star Trek

What I saw instead on a screen were a mother and daughter, that family connection hitting me once again.

And with that, I’d finally found my opportunity. That pilot had awakened a hunger in me. Before I could exit Netflix, I thought, “I’m finally going to do it. I’m going to watch Star Trek. Not just the new show streaming now… but the shows that everyone remembers.”

So I started at the beginning, with all five of them. I decided to watch all the live action pilots in order (sorry, The Animated Series!) and go with the show whose pilot I most connected with. Sure, not every great series has the best pilot (and vice versa), but whatever show I chose, I was definitely going to start with the first episode.

In the end, it was “Emissary,” the pilot to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, that won me over, nearly moving me to tears. I immediately connected with Captain Benjamin Sisko and his feelings for his wife and son, despite having neither, thanks to the strength of the performances and the writing.

Yet there was another reason: Star Trek’s portrayal of families is what kept drawing me to the franchise over and over again. It’s no coincidence, I see now, that my second favorite pilot was Voyager’s “Caretaker”: I may have not agreed with the Caretaker’s actions, but he was still essentially a father figure to the Ocampa, and genuinely cared for them.

Perhaps it’s not so bizarre that the pilots that I most connected to were about family. Family is very important in my Latin American culture. Sure, some days we can feel as close as Worf and Kurn, or as explosive a pairing as Data and Lore during the big fights. Yet most days, we’re like Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the NCC-1701-D, or the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation in real life. Perhaps when I saw Worf and Alexander Rozhenko all those years ago, I was reminded of myself and my own father. Not that we’re all that similar to Worf and Alexander: my dad tells a lot more jokes than Worf, and I never acted out the way Alexander did when I was his age. Yet it was that bond that formed between them in the ending of “New Ground” — where Worf actually smiled for once and openly expressed affection toward his child — that I related to immediately.