New Fan-Generated Star Trek Missions

The Foundry for Star Trek Online gives players a chance to create and share their very own stories with the world, and during the last few months, five of these stories were spotlighted. These Spotlight Missions were designed by members of the Star Trek Online community and are great playable examples of what you, too, can add to the Star Trek Online universe.

November 2nd: “Left to Die” by Tiuz

Faction: FederationLevel Requirement: AnyMission Summary: When there's no more room in hell, the dead beam back aboard. Your mission is to find the U.S.S. Romero, a ship that went missing while mapping the Badlands. As the story unfolds, you will learn of its gruesome fate.

December 21st: “First Cause, Then Effect” by RogueEnterprise

Faction: FederationLevel Requirement: AnyMission Summary: A member of the Federation council on board personal transport has failed to report in after a morale boosting visit to the front lines in the Neutral Zone, along with her Starfleet escorts.

December 28th: “A Klingon Honor Carol” by soriedem

Faction: KlingonLevel Requirement: 31+Mission Summary: "A Klingon Honor Carol" is loosely based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, but with a Klingon twist. It is narrated by Worf and the player takes the role of a dishonorable Klingon Warrior named Scourge.

January 18th: “Vulture Wheel” by Darren_Kitlor

Faction: KlingonLevel Requirement: 16+Mission Summary: Against the backdrop of a Gorn revolution, a Lethean doctor stands accused of murder on a corrupt Klingon border world. Exonerate her and bring order to the region…

January 25th: “Spectres, Episode Six” by HippieJohn

Faction: FederationLevel Requirement: 16+Mission Summary: The U.S.S. Rueben James, NCC-1707, was lost 145 years ago in 2265 in the Sherman System in an engagement with Klingon Forces. Could one of the first major Starfleet losses during the early days of space exploration be your fault? And will a daring mission to the past with your crew be the only way to set the timeline right?

To play these Foundry missions, log into Star Trek Online (you can create a free account HERE), open your Mission Journal (J), choose the 'Foundry' tab from the top, and then click on the 'Spotlight Missions' tab from the left. Once in this menu, you will find the authors and mission names mentioned above, along with other, past spotlighted missions. Once you find the mission you are interested in playing, click on it and press the 'Hail' button on the bottom-right of the Mission Journal to accept the mission.For more information about the Foundry, including how to play community-authored Foundry missions and resources on how to create your own mission, check out this StarTrek.comGuest Blog. Also, you can check out Star Trek Online’s index of past Spotlighted Missions HERE.