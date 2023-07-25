Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 9, 2013

    New Episodic Shot Glasses Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’re in the midst of the current storm, or maybe even if you’re not, you probably wish you had the February set of TOS Art Print Shot Glasses from Bif Bang Pow! Actually, the four shot glasses – which feature the Juan Ortiz TOS Art Print retro designs for “Amok Time,” “Is There In Truth No Beauty?,” “Day of the Dove” and “Operation: Annihilate” – won’t be available until April, but you can pre-order them now from Entertainment Earth.



