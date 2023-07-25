Published Jan 29, 2016
New Cover Art for TOS and TNG Blu-ray and DVD Sets
Paramount Home Entertainment will, in February, celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek by releasing The Original Motion Picture Collection and The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection, Blu-ray and DVD sets that will feature new cover art. The Original Motion Picture Collection will include The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier and The Undiscovered Country, while The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection will include Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis