New Commemorative Coins from Perth Mint

The Perth Mint will honor Star Trek with a pair of limited-edition silver commemorative coins, the first in a new collector series set to launch on February 16. The 1-oz. silver proof coins depict Star Trek: The Original Series-era Captain Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. The reverse of the Kirk coin features a color image of William Shatner as his iconic screen character, while the reverse of the Enterprise coin depicts the United Federation of Planets logo and a color image of the starship flying through space. The inscriptions CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK and STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701, respectively, complete each design with the Perth Mint's traditional "P" mintmark. The obverse of each coin depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2015 year date.