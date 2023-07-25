Published Jan 30, 2015
New Commemorative Coins from Perth Mint
The Perth Mint will honor Star Trek with a pair of limited-edition silver commemorative coins, the first in a new collector series set to launch on February 16. The 1-oz. silver proof coins depict Star Trek: The Original Series-era Captain Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. The reverse of the Kirk coin features a color image of William Shatner as his iconic screen character, while the reverse of the Enterprise coin depicts the United Federation of Planets logo and a color image of the starship flying through space. The inscriptions CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK and STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701, respectively, complete each design with the Perth Mint's traditional "P" mintmark. The obverse of each coin depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2015 year date.
No more than 5,000 of either coin and 1500 of a two-coin set will be issued. Each coin is available individually for $115.00, while the two-coin set, presented in novel, light-up "Transporter" packaging, costs $230. These coins are the first in a planned two-year series of releases. Fans in Australia can purchase the coins at the Perth Mint Shop in East Perth and at leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets. All fans can purchase them from the Perth Mint online shop.
