New Bing Translator Option Lets You Translate... Klingon

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bing developed the translator with the assistance of both Eric Andeen and Marc Okrand. Andeen is a Microsoft engineer and one of the few people on the planet who can speak fluent Klingon. Okrand, of course, is the linguist and longtime Star Trek consultant who based the language on vocabulary originally created by Star Trek’s legendary Scotty, James Doohan, for Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

"We have people who understand the deep science of linguistics and we also have people who are passionate about the Star Trek franchise," Craig Beilinson, director of communications for Bing, told the L.A. Times. "This was a labor of love from a lot of different avenues."