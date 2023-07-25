New Art Prints From Generation Gallery

Generation Gallery is offering a Joe Corroney/Iron Gut two-fer and it’s a win-win for both fans of Corroney’s Star Trek and sci-fi renderings and collectors of Trek fine art prints. First up is “Undiscovered County,” which depicts General Chang, Chancellor Gorkon, a Klingon judge’s claw and ball gavel, and more. The print measures 16.5 by 11.7 inches, is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only 995 pieces will be available worldwide, and anyone who purchases it for 15 British pounds will also, for free, receive “Classic Quotes,” a black and white print that features great quotes – “Avoid the planet Earth at all costs. Farewell” and “Shut up, Spock! We’re rescuing you,” for example – from across The Original Series and the TOS features.