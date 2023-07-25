Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    Published Sep 19, 2012

    New Art Prints From Generation Gallery

    New Art Prints From Generation Gallery

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Generation Gallery is offering a Joe Corroney/Iron Gut two-fer and it’s a win-win for both fans of Corroney’s Star Trek and sci-fi renderings and collectors of Trek fine art prints. First up is “Undiscovered County,” which depicts General Chang, Chancellor Gorkon, a Klingon judge’s claw and ball gavel, and more. The print measures 16.5 by 11.7 inches, is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only 995 pieces will be available worldwide, and anyone who purchases it for 15 British pounds will also, for free, receive “Classic Quotes,” a black and white print that features great quotes – “Avoid the planet Earth at all costs. Farewell” and “Shut up, Spock! We’re rescuing you,” for example – from across The Original Series and the TOS features.



    Click HERE to look at/purchase “Undiscovered Country” and HERE to look at/purchase “Mirror, Mirror.”

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top