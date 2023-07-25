New 2013 Star Trek Calendars

A peek at the calendar suggests that it’s almost time for new Star Trek calendars – for 2013 -- to arrive in stores across America, and they will in July, courtesy of new publisher Rizzoli. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at some of the inside art – check out the pics above and below – and details about the upcoming calendars.

The Star Trek Wall Calendar 2013 features 12 iconic images from significant TOS episodes as well as insider factoids from Star Trek history. Frequent StarTrek.com blogger and artist extraordinaire Doug Drexler has contributed a centerfold poster featuring a new painting of the original U.S.S. Enterprise. The 28-page calendar measures 12x12 inches and will sell for the suggested retail price of $14.99.