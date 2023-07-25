Published Apr 22, 2012
New 2013 Star Trek Calendars
A peek at the calendar suggests that it’s almost time for new Star Trek calendars – for 2013 -- to arrive in stores across America, and they will in July, courtesy of new publisher Rizzoli. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at some of the inside art – check out the pics above and below – and details about the upcoming calendars.
The Star Trek Wall Calendar 2013 features 12 iconic images from significant TOS episodes as well as insider factoids from Star Trek history. Frequent StarTrek.com blogger and artist extraordinaire Doug Drexler has contributed a centerfold poster featuring a new painting of the original U.S.S. Enterprise. The 28-page calendar measures 12x12 inches and will sell for the suggested retail price of $14.99.
Up next is the Star Trek: Ships of the Line Wall Calendar 2013, which boasts 13 brand-new works displaying the magnificent ships and vessels that traverse the Star Trek universe, including three different views of the U.S.S Enterprise rendered by a Who’s Who of Star Trek conceptual artists, among them Doug Drexler, Alain Rivard, Tobias Richter, Andrew Probert and more. This panoramic 28-page calendar comes with a center poster, measures 12x12 inches and will retail for $14.99.
Then there’s the Star Trek 2013 Captain’s Log Engagement Calendar, with images of every Star Trek captain from TOS to Enterprise and each of the big-screen adventures up through the 2009 reboot, along with quotations from each. A 16-month calendar, it covers from August 2012 to the end of 2013, spans 112 pages, measures 6.5x9 inches and will sell for $14.99.
Finally, fans can snag the Star Trek 2013 DTD Calendar, a daily calendar that includes short biographies of the main characters, Star Trek lore and pop-culture trivia, as well as quotes and dialogue from every Star Trek television series and movie. The 370-page Star Trek 2013 DTD Calendar comes boxed and will sell for the suggested retail price of $14.99.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more news about Rizzoli’s 2013 Star Trek calendars.