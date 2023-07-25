Never Date a Q

Fresh out of undergrad and freshly single, grad school was my time of self-discovery — I was trying to find out who I was and what I wanted romantically and sexually. Naturally what I discovered was a whole lot of — for lack of a better word — fuckboys, which henceforth, will be dubbed Rikers.

I met a lot of Rikers in grad school; the guys who are handsome, charming, and maybe a little too cocky. Not all of them hopped over chairs backwards in order to sit down, but I know they all tried it at one point. There was one Riker that seemed to plague the entire three years of my MFA, and funnily enough he did kind of look like pre-beard, season one Riker. Dark hair, striking blue eyes, and hunky in that late 80s to early 90s sort of way.

Like Riker and Troi we kept circling back to each other, or rather, whenever our latest dalliances would end it was easier to sleep with each other than to go home alone. He would claim that we were friends, but I think that was a lie he told to both of us (me and himself) to make our arrangement feel less shallow. Because every Riker thinks of himself as a good guy who just wants to settle down with the right woman at the end of the day — but you know deep down that if he ever does settle, it isn’t going to be with you.