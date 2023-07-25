Netflix's Top-10 Most Re-Watched Trek Episodes

Voyager boasts the most-revisited episode in the galaxy, namely the series finale. As one would expect, the first episodes of a Trek series are usually the most-watched. Thus, in an effort to seek data beyond default behavior, the first two episodes from any season ones were omitted from the data. Beyond the first two episodes of any season one in the collection, it’s episodes introducing iconic races, characters or captains that tend to be re-visited most. Also, not surprisingly, time travel, alien abductions or crossover episodes are big winners with Star Trek fans. The Next Generation and The Original Series can claim the largest audiences on Netflix, but Voyager and Deep Space Nine fans are better repeat customers, more likely to return for their favorite episodes.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut September 24 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series will premiere on Netflix in the rest of the world on September 25.