Neidermeyer, Maestro, Master & Hirogen Medic

I liked the concept of the Hirogen, of this super-race. It fit into a Nazi, fascist metaphor that was part of the story. I don’t mean to whine about the costume, but I remember the director wanted me to run across a room for a scene, and I couldn't move. We did many takes and the director was frustrated because I couldn't move this thing. I couldn't look graceful as I was crossing the room because my thighs bumped together. But, Bob Picardo was fun to work with. I don’t think I had any scenes with Kate Mulgrew, but we'd studied together and done some scenes together with Uta Hagen at HB Studios in New York, when we were both a lot younger. It was fun to work with her. Those guys earned their money because they worked long, hard days, and they put a lot of production value on the screen. I don't know what season it was for them, but I could tell they really enjoyed new actors coming in, especially actors they may’ve known from before

I haven’t seen the episodes because I don't watch my own work. Honestly, when I can see my face, all I see is pimples and bad acting. I watched the original Star Trek, actually, but I didn't watch television once I started working in it, because it's hard to eat sausage after you've made it in a sausage factory, because you know what went into it. It was, as I say, fun working on Voyager. It's an amazing world to go inside of because of all the shows and movies. Every one of those films and shows added layers of detail to the franchise.

How amazing is it to you that it’s 20 years since “The Killing Game” two-parter aired?

Boy, that’s depressing. Forty years ago this year, we made Animal House. Life is like rolling down a hill. You start out slow, and then you're just going really fast and there's no stopping it. It's become an avalanche, this aging process. The fact that the Hirogen Medic was 20 years ago, Seinfeld was 21 years ago, Buffy was 21 years ago, Animal House was 40 years ago, it doesn't make sense to me. I don't get it. It's an alternative fact.

Are you still acting? Podcasting? What are you up to these days?