    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 23, 2016

    Need We Say More: TNG Garden Gnomes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Yes, there are now more Star Trek gnomes, and they're of the Star Trek: The Next Generation variety. ThinkGeek, on the heels of their popular TOS gnomes, has introduced a TNG

    The Riker, Borg and Worf gnomes each stand 9.5" tall, while Picard is 8" tall and Data looms large at 10" tall. Each gnome is made of durable cast polyresin, weighs one pound and costs $24.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to beam them up.

