Navy's Enterprise Inactivated, NEW One Announced

The other news is of the breaking variety. Those attending the Inactivation Ceremony watched a video featuring Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who revealed that America’s naval fleet will not be without an Enterprise for very long. “I am honored to tell this crowd of past and present crew that the work of the name Enterprise is not done,” Secretary Mabus said. “Rarely has our fleet been without a ship bearing the name Enterprise since the beginnings of our Navy. And because of that, this decommissioning ceremony is even more poignant. Now, there’s nothing I can do about this retirement and about the name Enterprise leaving the fleet today, but there is something I can do to keep the name in the fleet. So I am happy to announce the next nuclear aircraft carrier, CVN-80, will be named USS Enterprise. Thank you.”Click HERE to check out the video.