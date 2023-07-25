NAVY SEALS VS. ZOMBIES Features DS9 Guest Star

NAVY SEALS VS. ZOMBIES will arrive on Digital HD on September 25th and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on October 6th from Anchor Bay Entertainment. Any movie with a title like that makes us pay attention instantly, but, hey, it's even got a Star Trek guest star in its cast, so we have an excuse to run a story here on StarTrek.com. The film stars Rick Fox, Michael Dudikoff, Ed Quinn, Olympian LoLo Jones, Chad “Gunner” Lail, several real-life Navy SEALS and Molly Hagan. Star Trek fans will remember that Hagan had the distinction of playing Eris, the franchise's very first Vorta, in the second-season Deep Space Nine episode, "The Jem'Hadar." Below is the trailer for NAVY SEALS VS. ZOMBIES and also an official synopsis from the distributor.

After losing all contact with the Vice President during a routine campaign stop in Louisiana, the U.S. Government sends in a team of Navy SEALs for the rescue. Dropped into a warzone, the SEALs quickly discover that they aren’t dealing with a normal enemy. The city is under siege by hordes of fast moving, flesh eating undead. The infection is spreading and urban warfare has been unleashed. With no cure in sight and time running out, the elite unit has to survive their most horrific mission of all.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.