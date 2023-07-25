Nature In Star Trek

If a plant normally absorbs through its roots these elements in the soil, in hydroponics all this is substituted by water: the plant grows on an inert substrate (like mineral wool, coir or pearlite) that works just as a support for the plant (because, unlike the soil, it gives no nutrition to it). This substrate is continuously watered with a solution where there are quantities of micro and macro elements dissolved into it, enough to allow the plant to grow. Apparently it may seem a more complicated system compared to soil farming, and some think that it also has not the same quality, but there are many advantages in hydroponics. First of all it gives us the possibility to farm in areas and places where there is no fertile soil. Furthermore, it gives us a better control on plant nutrition, because we are the ones deciding what and how much nutrition to give it. Moreover, it allows us a better phytosanitary control, because in the soil there could be animal parasites or fungus that may attack the plant, spoiling it.

The water used to irrigate this hydroponics is balanced in quantity and quality of dissolved nutrients, but it’s not the only parameter to take into consideration. Other important parameters are pH, salinity, duration and frequency of the nutrition.

All this is firmly bonded to the type of plants we want to farm, because every species has its own nutritional needs. In a closed environment like a cargo hold, besides the water, we have to control air and light, which are equally important to make the plants grow well.

In Italy, this kind of farming is less applied than traditional soil farming and it’s used mainly to farm flowers or greeneries, exactly like in Star Trek!

Star Trek is nothing if not a message of hope for a better future, a more advanced future without illness, without wars, and with technology that supports all our needs... but the message that Star Trek really wants to send is not just that. It also teaches us to love each other, and to love our planet, to not neglect or damage it. It teaches a lesson that humanity has not learned well enough so far: to use technology, but respect nature and the environment, because in the future we will need both!

