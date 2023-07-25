National Air and Space Museum Announces Tribble Breeding Program

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum just announced that it has launched a Tribble Breeding Program as part of its celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary. Details about the program are addressed in a new, three-minute video below.The video features Beth Wilson, one of the hosts of STEM in 30, an interactive classroom program consisting of 30-minute live webcasts that engage middle school students in STEM topics; Dr. Margaret Weitekamp, the museum's curator for space memorabilia and science fiction; General J.R. "Jack" Dailey, director of the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum; and other staffers, as they all interact with Star Trek's beloved and quickly reproducing creatures.

For a live feed of the program, check out the Tribble Feed below:

For more details about the Tribble Breeding Program, visit the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Blog.