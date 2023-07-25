Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 19, 2014

    NASA'S Latest Warp Drive Design Looks Very Familiar

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Have you ever wondered what a real-life ship designed for faster-than-light travel might look like? Matthew Jefferies, legendary designer of Star Trek's Enterprise, took a pre-Enterprise stab at it in 1965, but NASA engineer/physicist Dr. Harold "Sonny" White recently joined forces with artist Mark Rademaker and longtime Star Trek graphic designer Michael Okuda to create a model -- using genuine mathematics -- of an updated version of such a ship. Oh, and guess what they called it?

