NASA Trek Talks at Mission New York

NASA was in the house on Sunday at Star Trek: Mission New York with a trio of informative, educational Trek Talks panels. The biggest takeaway: Star Trek greatly inspired many young minds, leading them to the sciences in general and NASA specifically.

Trek Talks: First Contact - Looking for Life in the Universe

Dan Werthimer (SETI, UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory) and Bobak Ferdowsi NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory) teamed up to discuss the search for life, both macro and micro, here and out there. They also explored the question of, if there's life beyond us out there, how come we've not yet made first contact?