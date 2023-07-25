NASA Invites Future Engineers to Enter Star Trek Replicator Challenge

Every Star Trek fan has dreamt of asking for “Tea. Earl Grey. Hot” -- and having a replicator deliver it. Well, now’s your chance. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation, working with NASA and Star Trek, is inviting the next generation of astronauts and Starfleet cadets to engineer the future of food production in space through the third “Future Engineers” challenge aimed at educating students K-12 about 3-D printing and engineering design.The Star Trek Replicator Challenge, which launched at a Kids’ Week event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, will runs through May 1. Students can learn more about how to enter here.