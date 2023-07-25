NASA Federal Credit Union Unveils Four New Trek-branded Credit Cards

NASA Federal Credit Union has introduced a quartet of Star Trek-branded credit cards that provide unique benefits of Star Trek merchandise and experiences, as well as the value of the current NASA Federal Credit Union Platinum Advantage Rewards credit card. The cards made a well-received pre-launch debut in early August at the Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, where over 5,000 Star Trek fans converged daily.

The new Star Trek Credit Cards include: the Starfleet Academy Alumni, Starfleet Command, United Federation of Planets, and the Captain’s Card. In addition to exclusive Star Trek merchandise and experiences, all four cards feature a competitive interest rate, no balance transfer fee and a generous rewards program. Star Trek fans can become NASA Federal members and apply for the new cards online at www.nasafcu.com/startrek.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.