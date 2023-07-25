NASA Beams Aboard Mission New York

As for those of us on the Big Blue Marble, Ferdowsi noted, "On Earth, people don't think of things that are indicative of life. There are all these things that are evidence of life. And if you look for clues, you can find life."

Next there was Trek Talks: The Science of Exoplanets, featuring comments from NASA team members involved with the upcoming Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). On hand were Matt Ritsko, Jeff Volosin and Elisa Quintana.