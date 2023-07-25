6 Minutes With Astronaut Al Worden

Since you've been in space for real, when you see depictions of space in things like Star Trek, how accurate is it? Or do you understand and accept the fact that, “Hey, why are they not wearing seatbelts on the ship? Why are they not wearing space suits?”

AW: Star Trek, I can live with, because it's fantasy, and it's very, very well done. I have a problem when I see a movie that is trying to make it seem like that's how they do things in the real world, and nothing could be further from the truth. I object to that, where they try to make it look real. A movie that I really like is Mission to Mars, with Gary Sinise and Tim Robbins. That was a pretty good movie. I thought they did that well, but you see, there weren't a whole lot of space scenes in that movie, except for Tim Robbins, when he lets go and drifts off towards the surface. That was pretty well done, all these other space movies that we're seeing lately, I can pick them apart.

You are one of just 24 people on the entire planet who have flown to the Moon. What does that mean to you? How much of an honor is that?

AW: It becomes an honor after the fact. When you're in the program, it's a scramble to get a position on a crew. It's a scramble to do what you have to do. It's a scramble to train for a flight. You don't think much about that honor, because you are so involved and engrossed in the training, and getting ready to do what you're going to do when you get there. The media and other people, after you come back, they start promoting it as an honor, and it is, but when you're doing it, it's just something very, very difficult that you got to do, and you've got to do it right.