Nana Visitor Talks the Mirror Universe in Exclusive Excerpt From Star Trek: Villains

Check out an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming book Star Trek: Villains, in which Nana Visitor talks to Star Trek Magazine about her turn as the deviously evil Intendant. Order your copy today to read more about the Mirror Universe and other familiar foes from the Star Trek Universe.

Star Trek Magazine: When you read Deep Space Nine’s first Mirror Universe script – “Crossover” – and you saw that version of Kira, what were your initial thoughts?

Nana Visitor: An interesting thing happened. The more I played the Intendant, the clearer I understood Kira. If you want to do a tragedy, the best way to do it is to take the words and make it into a comedy, so you stretch it in a whole other direction and then come back and see it in a clearer way. You engage your consciousness with being the absolute opposite of something, and you have to realize what that seed is that you’re flipping. So it not only made the Intendent fun, but it made Kira richer for me as well.

Was the Intendant a character that you enjoyed coming back to? Because you could argue she did have some morals, albeit way out there.

NV: The way I saw her, she was pretty much a sociopath. She really didn’t understand empathy for other people and was completely self-absorbed. A narcissist. So I felt she fell in love with Kira not because she was a woman, but because she was her. She saw herself.