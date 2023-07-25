N.J. Convention Stream UPDATE

Just the other day we broke the news that thanks to a joint venture between Creation Entertainment, StarTrek.com and Tvoop, fans will be able to virtually "attend" and live chat portions of Creation's Official Star Trek Convention in Parsippany, New Jersey, on June 24-26. We noted that fans can join in on 45-minute panels featuring Nana Visitor and Rene Auberjonois, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, Barbara March and Gwynyth Walsh, as well as Nichelle Nichols. Well, now we can confirm that TNG and DS9 star Michael Dorn will be participating as well, with a 45-minute panel slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26.

All streams will remain available for view for 48 hours, ensuring that no matter what time zone a fan is in, he or she can catch the performances – and watch them again if they so choose. Each session will be offered at a cost of $7.99, which can be paid for by major credit card or PayPal.

To reserve your spot and for additional information, click HERE.