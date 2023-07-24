My Parents Visit the 23rd Century to Enjoy Simpler Times

There are clues in their Star Trek game – screechy singing in the opening sequence of seasons two and three, yellow titles in the opening sequence of season two. They’ve gotten so good at naming Star Trek episodes, they had to reinvent the game by turning the sound off or looking away from the screen. The next phase, I assume, will involve turning the TV off and intuiting which episode is starting.

The series aired during their formative years – my dad was 16 when the first episode aired and 19 when it ended in 1969. His music tastes ended the same year the show did. When I was growing up in the 90s, songs by The Beatles or The Lovin’ Spoonful could almost always be heard playing in our house. I would sometimes find him zoned out in front of our Gateway computer watching swirly Winamp patterns shapeshift to the beat of his 1960s tunes – the computer pulling him back in time.

“That sounds like computer music,” he says, wincing, when I try to play him modern artists I think he might like. He’s not wrong – most of the music I listen to is manipulated by computers, I think. He prefers music in its original form before it was tweaked and enhanced and changed.

His favorite show, with phasers and transporting and all, also brings him back to simpler times. He could more easily explain the theory of warp speed than explain how to add a background on Zoom (when he couldn’t figure it out, he propped a painting up behind himself instead). My mom has her own struggles with technology. She knows just enough about Facebook to be dangerous, and one day, she created a Facebook event by accident. The event was titled “Lisa” (my sister’s name) and scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on a Saturday but contained no other information.

On Star Trek, the computer is a (usually) obedient voice you shout things at. It went a little out of whack in “The Ultimate Computer,” an episode featuring a supercomputer called the M-5. One of the first clues that something was amiss was that it turned off the lights in rooms people weren’t using, which the characters find very alarming. Then, it started spying on them – something my dad can relate to.