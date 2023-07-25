My Lunch With Harry Mudd

Some revelations that I didn’t know that came out of that interview:

-- During the last season of TOS, the producers were planning a third Harry Mudd episode for the next year but, of course, as we all now know…there wasn’t to be a fourth season.

-- A Harry Mudd spin-off series was, at one time, being considered. After TOS ended, there was a party at the studio. In Roger’s words, “Gene Roddenberry was there and we started talking and Gene said, ‘It’s a shame that series thing for you never worked out.’ I said, ‘what series thing?’ He said, ‘Oh, didn’t you know? Well, after the successful Harry Mudd episodes, NBC wanted to know if I would develop a spin-off series for you starring the Harry Mudd character. A space pirate, intergalactic con-man kind of thing.’ ‘My God Gene, I didn’t know anything about that. What happened?’ He said, ‘Well, the artists didn’t have enough time to develop it.’ And, of course, you couldn’t blame Gene; he didn’t want to let somebody take it off in a direction he didn’t approve of. Since he didn’t have the time to handle it all, the Mudd series project died. But it was a real blow to me because that was the first time I had heard of it. But what a great chance that would have been for me to star in my own spin-off series.”

-- In the episode “Mudd’s Women,” Roger had a wonderful, lengthy monologue in which he is trying to seduce Uhura into taking the Venus drug. “They had to cut that,” recalled Roger, “because it was just too long. I remember being very disappointed because I felt the monologue was very effective and very much to the point of the show’s philosophy.”