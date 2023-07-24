My First Contact: How the Kelvin Universe Led Me Back to the Beginning

While most fans, who were raised by parents who loved Star Trek, watched reruns with their parents or watched it alongside their parents, I was not one of them. My mother was born in the 1960s, right as The Original Series started, so she grew up watching reruns of it and watched Star Trek: The Next Generation as it aired. Motherhood disrupted her viewing, and I grew up with LeVar Burton as the "Reading Rainbow Guy” not Geordi La Forge. Even the episode where he showed the Reading Rainbow audience behind the scenes of The Next Generation didn’t change that for me nor did I begin watching Star Trek because of that episode. Neither did I start watching Star Trek: Voyager when UPN started, bringing the total number of channels accessible to our middle of nowhere town in Florida to 10. As a child, I was determined to be taken seriously. I was raised by my grandparents — as my mom worked long hours as a single mother — and grew up knowing that I was autistic in a world that was not easy for autistic people to navigate. I was determined to prove the naysayers wrong – yes, my brain was different from theirs, but who else read a decent chunk of the standard classics before middle school? Who could talk about the problems of succession various monarchies faced over centuries? Cultural osmosis did allow some Star Trek to enter my mind unknowingly throughout the years and I remember my mother mentioning when various cast members died.