My Dad Helped Carve Out a Place for Jack Crusher

Hard as it can be to fathom, our parents were people before we were born. My dad was once one such person. For a short time prior to my birth, as a freshly graduated 23 year old, he worked in the mailroom at Paramount Pictures, sorting, stamping, and delivering the studio’s mail for minimum wage.

One night on his regular route through the Paramount lot, he noticed an administrative assistant named Susanne typing furiously away at her computer, working on what looked like a screenplay. A short conversation ensued and soon the two studio underlings had joined forces to write a spec script for Star Trek: The Next Generation. This was 1989, when specs could feasibly find their way into executive hands, and my dad had written a subplot with real potential: what if Wesley Crusher, who’d soon be turning 18, finally came face-to-face with his late father, Jack? And what if the Enterprise’s Holodeck could be a portal for their meeting? For three seasons characters had repeatedly referenced Jack Crusher’s tragic death, and viewers had seen the tension that simmered between Wesley and his mother Dr. Beverly Crusher as a result of his untimely loss — the possibility of bringing Jack to life onscreen brimmed with narrative and emotional potential. Susanne assured my dad that his Jack Crusher idea was gold. Several weeks after submitting, the pair got an answer from The Next Generation: the spec had been turned down.

After some months, the disappointment of the rejection abated, and my dad was promoted out of Paramount’s mailroom and into the motion picture publicity department. His interest in screenwriting held steady, and he was able to arrange a lunch meeting to learn more about the craft with The Next Generation’s then story editor, Ronald D. Moore. One afternoon in 1990, at a restaurant steps from the studio’s Melrose entrance, my dad broke bread with Moore, who cordially shared insights into the intricacies of screenplay development. Their conversation eventually drifted to Star Trek, and my dad asked Moore if, in his role as story editor, he ever received scripts that involved Jack Crusher. “We get them all the time,” Moore replied, “and nobody wants to see Jack Crusher come to life. I don’t want to see him come to life, and neither does Michael Piller or Rich Berman or Gene Roddenberry.” It was a blow to hear, confirmation that an idea that had felt golden was actually radioactive. But my dad couldn’t help asking Moore: “What was the best Jack Crusher idea you ever got?”