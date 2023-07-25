My Best Man Played 'Star Trek IV' At My Bachelor Party

My answer to his question? Simple: Star Trek IV. The One With the Whales.

In my heart of hearts, I could have picked something different — Wrath of Khan and Undiscovered Country are masterpieces, and I could certainly watch First Contact and Star Trek Beyond any old day. But, as the first movie I ever saw in a theatre, The Voyage Home carries special significance for me. I was a baby when my parents took me to the Cinema 1 & 2 (now closed) in Macomb, IL to see Star Trek IV. While I obviously don’t remember the experience at such a young age, a baby diary they kept recounts that I was so enraptured I “didn’t make a sound.”

I saw every Star Trek film in theaters from then on, many of them with my family. I’ve written before (on this very website) about how Star Trek was one of the few major subjects around which my family and I, who are very different otherwise, bonded; to that end, I have The Voyage Home to thank for some of the happiest memories of my childhood.

My choice was also at least slightly deferential; I presumed Jared’s party idea would involve some kind of screening with myself and the rest of the wedding party, and I didn’t want to force everyone else to geek out as deeply as I certainly would if we watched one of the lore-heavy ones. The Voyage Home is light, effervescent, comic and (most importantly) accessible to non-Trek fans, which is probably why it was the highest-grossing Trek film of all time until the Abrams blockbusters came along.

As the night of the party itself demonstrated, my instincts (and my predictions) were at least mostly right. First, Jared brought us to Pint, a swanky bar in the Wicker Park area of Chicago, where we met the rest of our crew: my best friend from high school, two of my closest cousins, a few mutual college friends, and one or two film critic colleagues of mine.

After a few drinks and apps, Jared and the group brought me to the real surprise: a secret screening room, squirreled away in the upper floors of a nearby building, complete with film projectors, rows of theater seats and — over in the corner — a large red cushioned seat, just for me. (Under threat of bodily harm, I’m sworn to protect its location, so its specific location will not be advertised here.) From there, Jared served drinks and gave toasts, then we proceeded to throw on a Blu-ray copy of The One With the Whales.