These Are Your Must Have Star Trek Cosplay Items

With C2E2 and WonderCon wrapped, the 2019 convention season is officially in full swing. Over the next few months fans will head out to San Diego Comic Con, more intimate gatherings like Geek Girl Con, the amazing fan-centric meetups like DragonCon, and of course, fandom specific hangs like our own Star Trek Las Vegas. Each of these conventions provides attendees with a unique experience — the excitement of the massive crowds at SDCC, or the warm feelings of solidarity and sisterhood that permiate the smaller GGC halls — but one thing never changes.

It doesn't matter whether they've been working on their costumes for months, or threw something together last minute, From San Diego to Atlanta you're going to find cosplayers.

Taking up cosplay can feel intimidating at first. Where do you start? Is your costume accurate enough? Is it cheating not to make everything yourself? And, either way, how do you build up your costume closet without going bankrupt? We can't solve every cosplay conundrum, but if Star Trek cosplay is your game we can definitely help. Whether you're just just getting started, or looking to take an existing costume to the next level, we've got you covered. Here are the essential costumes, props, and other sundries you'll want for your 2019 Star Trek cosplays that you'll need in 2019.