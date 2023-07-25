Published May 10, 2019
These Are Your Must Have Star Trek Cosplay Items
Convention season is in full swing, and we've got all the costume gear you need to shine.
With C2E2 and WonderCon wrapped, the 2019 convention season is officially in full swing. Over the next few months fans will head out to San Diego Comic Con, more intimate gatherings like Geek Girl Con, the amazing fan-centric meetups like DragonCon, and of course, fandom specific hangs like our own Star Trek Las Vegas. Each of these conventions provides attendees with a unique experience — the excitement of the massive crowds at SDCC, or the warm feelings of solidarity and sisterhood that permiate the smaller GGC halls — but one thing never changes.
It doesn't matter whether they've been working on their costumes for months, or threw something together last minute, From San Diego to Atlanta you're going to find cosplayers.
Taking up cosplay can feel intimidating at first. Where do you start? Is your costume accurate enough? Is it cheating not to make everything yourself? And, either way, how do you build up your costume closet without going bankrupt? We can't solve every cosplay conundrum, but if Star Trek cosplay is your game we can definitely help. Whether you're just just getting started, or looking to take an existing costume to the next level, we've got you covered. Here are the essential costumes, props, and other sundries you'll want for your 2019 Star Trek cosplays that you'll need in 2019.
Discovery Command Uniforms
Star Trek: The Next Generation Skant
This TNG deep cut look is the perfect bridge between the TOS dress, and a traditional uniform jumpsuit. $275, Anovos
Star Trek: The Original Series Uniform Dress
Stilla Stay-All-Day Black Eyeliner
Whether you're going for a TOS cat-eye, Burnham's subtle lines, or just need to draw on perfect Trill spots all the way down to your neck, this eyeliner is the perfect Trek tool. $22, Sephora
Fenty Beauty Matte Foundation
Get your face ready for a day of cheesing for the holo-cam with a great matte foundation. $35, Sephora
Mehron Green Greasepaint
And if being human isn't your bag, get yourself some Mehron Greasepaint. This green just happens to be perfect for an Orion cadet. $9, Amazon
Makeup Forever HD Loose Powder
Our favorite Data cosplayer stresses the importance of laying on the powder, and we couldn't agree more. Make sure your Trek look stays put with this setting powder. $20-$36, Sephora
1960s Style Wig
The higher the hair, the closer to space. Up your TOS vibe with a perfect 1960s 'do. Prices vary, Max Wigs
Communicator Badge Assortment
Never lose touch with your con-mates with this selection of communication badges and old school communicators. Prices vary, StarTrek.com Shop
The Next Generation Padd Notebook
This notebook is the perfect costume prop — not only does it look just like a PADD device, it's also perfect for taking notes at interesting panels! $12, Amazon
The Original Series Phaser
You won't be able to set this phaser to stun, but it'll still serve admirably as a cosplay prop. $31, Amazon
The Original Series Tricorder
Boldly explore and scan new worlds with this TOS tricorder.$52, Amazon
A Realistic Electronic Tribble
Looking for a unique prop? You won't regret purchasing this purring, procreating pet. $80, Amazon
Regulation Sized Baseball
Sometimes the magic's in the details. Finish off your Captain Sisko cosplay with this regulation baseball, a perfect final touch.$6, Amazon
Portable Sewing Kit
Listen, accidents happen. Channel your inner engineer when you whip this out to fix, stitch, or snip at any rips or errant strings your costume might develop.$7, Amazon