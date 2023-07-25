Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 14, 2013

    MTV Premieres New Star Trek Into Darkness Commercial

    MTV Premieres New Star Trek Into Darkness Commercial

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The next Star Trek Into Darkness trailer launches on Tuesday, but Paramount Pictures had a treat for fans tonight with the debut of a new commercial during the MTV Movie Awards.

    Users of the free Star Trek Into Darkness app can scan the above commercial to unlock an exclusive photo showing where Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto will be sitting at tonight's ceremony.

    Two TV commercials were released earlier this year in the U.S., including a Super Bowl spot. Check them out below.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top