Published Apr 14, 2013
MTV Premieres New Star Trek Into Darkness Commercial
The next Star Trek Into Darkness trailer launches on Tuesday, but Paramount Pictures had a treat for fans tonight with the debut of a new commercial during the MTV Movie Awards.
Users of the free Star Trek Into Darkness app can scan the above commercial to unlock an exclusive photo showing where Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto will be sitting at tonight's ceremony.
Two TV commercials were released earlier this year in the U.S., including a Super Bowl spot. Check them out below.